Two die as tractor slips into road side gorge in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Medak: Two persons were killed in a road accident as a tractor slipped into a road side gorge at Pedda Thanda in Regode Mandal on Thursday.

The victims were Ganesh (28) of Pedda Thanda and Ravi ( 26) of Chowdari Pally Thanda. While Ravi was driving the tractor, he lost control over steering at a sharp curve between Rayalonka Thanda and Peddha Thanda when the tractor slipped into the gorge and overturned.

The death was instant as the duo sustained serious injuries. The dead bodies were taken to Area Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.

A case was registered by Regode Police.

