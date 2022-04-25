Two die in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 AM, Mon - 25 April 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident that took place near Rukmapur of Choppadandi mandal on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when a speeding car hit a harvester on the outskirts of Rukmapur. Two persons travelling in the car died on the spot. The deceased persons were identified as Akshai and Shiva from Choppadandi mandal headquarters.

Injured person was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for treatment. Bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

