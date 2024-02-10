Two die of food poisoning in brick kiln in Peddapalli

According to police, the labourers from Odisha were working in MSR brick kiln unit in Goureddypet and fell sick after consuming food.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:04 PM

Peddapalli: Two persons died and 17 others fell sick allegedly after consuming contaminated food served at a brick kiln unit in Goureddypet of Peddapalli mandal on Saturday.

According to police, the labourers from Odisha were working in MSR brick kiln unit in Goureddypet and fell sick after consuming food. The unit authorities shifted them to a hospital in Karimnagar, where two of them, Chandrashekhar Bariha and Lalitha Maji, died while undergoing treatment. The condition of four labourers is said to be serious. Thirteen labourers were undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Also Read Two motorists killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

The labourers alleged that the incident happened due to negligence of the brick kiln owner and demanded action against the owner. Basanthnagar police have registered a case and are investigating.