Two drown in canal in Warangal

Published: 7:32 pm

Warangal Urban: In a tragic incident, a man and his 10-year-old relative drowned in the canal at Peechara village of Velair mandal in the district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Valapoju Raju (38) and Rakesh (10).

According to the police officials, Rakesh, who belonged to Mulkalagudem village of Inavole mandal, had come to his relative Valapoju Raju’s house at Peechara a couple of days ago. Both of them went to the agriculture field on Friday morning and it is suspected that they had gone to swim in the nearby canal and drowned accidentally.

Sources said Raju tried to save Rakesh who was drowning, but both of them died in the incident. Raju is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Velair police have registered a case and are investigating it.

