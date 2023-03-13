Two fake doctors cheating patients for 35 years arrested in Hanamkonda

The accused were Syed Qadir Ahmed (53) and his nephew Syed Shabbir Ahmed (47). They were allegedly running a hospital named Farahina.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Task Force police along with Hanamkonda police arrest two for occult worship on Monday.

Hanamkonda: The Task Force in association with the Hanamkonda police arrested two persons on charges of duping people on the pretext of curing different diseases with occult worship. The accused were Syed Qadir Ahmed (53) and his nephew Syed Shabbir Ahmed (47). They were allegedly running a hospital named Farahina.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Central Zone DCP MA Bari said the accused were cheating poor people from villages of erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts for the last 35 years.

“They performed occult rituals on full moon nights and new moons in an attempt to make the patients believe that their health issues would be solved,” he said, adding that the hospital had no requisite licenses or permission. Both the accused were treating patients with allopathic medicines to improve their health condition.

“If the disease got cured, they made the patient believe that it was due to occult worship,” the DCP said.

The police seized pooja material and Rs.3 lakh from the hospital. Three more accused in the case, Yakub Baba, his wife Samreen and MD Imran, who helped Syed Qadir, were absconding.