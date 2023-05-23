Two feared drowned as boat capsizes in Godavari river

Two persons were feared drowned in the Godavari river when the boat they were travelling in capsized off Bheemalapuram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Eluru: Two persons were feared drowned in the Godavari river when the boat they were travelling in capsized off Bheemalapuram in Achanta mandal of West Godavari district near here on Tuesday.

The missing persons were identified as K. Peddiraju, 58, and S. Venkataramana, 35, while three others swam to safety. Police engaged divers to conduct search and rescue operations at the spot. The main reason for the mishap is said to be overloading the boat with coconuts.