Hyderabad: Two children drown in pit in Ameenpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Sangareddy: Two children of migrant labourers drowned in a pit at PJR Colony under the Ameenpur police station limits on Thursday.

The victims were Anush (9) and Sourabh (8). The children were playing and reportedly ventured into a pit and drowned.

The bodies were retrieved. A case has been registered.

