By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Medak: Two persons drowned in a tank near Chegunta, Medak on Monday.

The victims were Bokka Yadagiri (39) and Gatte Venkatesham (41) of Vadiyaram. The duo reportedly ventured into tank for fishing and drowned. The body of Yadagiri was retrieved by Monday evening.

Efforts were on to retrieve the body of Venkatesham.

A case was registered.