Two from AP held in Hyderabad for smuggling marijuana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station team along with the Chaderghat police intercepted a car at the New Malakpet market and caught two persons who were allegedly smuggling 66 kilos of marijuana packed in bags covered with disposable leaf plates.

The arrested persons were M.Nagarjuna (33), a disposable leaf plate trader and N.Tataji (25), a driver, both residents of Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said they had procured the marijuana from a source in Chintapalli forest area of AP and were smuggling it to the city to sell it here.