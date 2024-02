| Two Get Life Term For Murder In Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:21 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court in Asifabad on Tuesday sentenced two persons to a life term imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 each after convicting them in a murder reported three years back.

District Sessions Court Principal Judge MV Ramesh pronounced the verdict against Sedmaki Namdev and Sedmaki Bheemrao of Dhanora village in Sirpur (U) mandal on charges of murdering Sedmaki Thukaram in 2021.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar commended Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah, Sirpur (U) Sub-Inspector Raju, court liaison officer K Sagar and Asifabad sub-division liaison officer Ram Singh for securing the conviction.