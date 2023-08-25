Two caught for adulterating ginger-garlic paste in Hyderabad

Officials seized about 4,044 kgs of adulterated paste, acetic acid, citric acid and other material used in the preparation from the place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:50 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested two persons on charges of adulterating ginger-garlic paste at Upparpally in Rajendranagar on Friday.

Police said the suspects from the same neighbourhood took a room on rent and prepared adulterated ginger-garlic paste using chemicals and sold it to customers and vendors in the market.

A case was booked.