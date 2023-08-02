Ads
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Fire breaks out at Rajendranagar; no casualties reported

Fire officials reported that the incident occurred at a converted house being used as a warehouse for storing clothes.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 01:00 PM, Wed - 2 August 23
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a warehouse at Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported so far. According to the fire officials the incident happened at a house that is converted into a warehouse and clothes are stored.

On information the local fire station personnel rushed to the spot. The fire fighters are making efforts to control the blaze.

More details awaited.

