Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at mattress unit; no casualties reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at a mattress manufacturing unit at Mailardevpally on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened at the manufacturing unit located at Tatanagar in Mailardevpally in the morning. On being alerted fire tenders from Rajendranagar outpost and Chandulal Baradari were rushed to the spot. Three fire tenders controlled the blaze within a couple of hours.

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the exact reasons of the mishap in being ascertained, officials maintained.