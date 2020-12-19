Two held for extortion, automobile thefts in Hyderabad

The arrested were Azam Khan (24) and Mohd Shafi (23), both residents of Rajendranagar.

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Friday nabbed two persons involved in extortion and automobile thefts and recovered auto-rickshaws and other material, all worth Rs 3.2 lakh.

The arrested were Azam Khan (24) and Mohd Shafi (23), both residents of Rajendranagar.

Following a tip-off, the police caught the duo at Chinthalmet cross road in Rajendranagar. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .