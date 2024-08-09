Two held for matrimonial fraud in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: A man, who was cheated by cyber fraudsters on a reputed matrimony site and started cheating others with the same modus operandi, was arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police on Friday.

The arrested persons are K.Surya Prakash (33), a share market trader from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and S.Satish (33), from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Surya Prakash, who was a victim of matrimonial fraud, decided to cheat others using the same modus operandi with the help of his friend Satish.

According to the police, the duo registered on various matrimonial sites with fake details and photographs of attractive women downloaded from internet. Later, they cheated innocent people searching for marriage proposals by sending requests.

“They start a conversation and ask the victim about family background, photos on WhatsApp. Once the victim is trapped, they ask for money citing various reasons like health issues of parents, fee for studies and business loss. They use voice changer feature to deceive the victims with female voice,” said a cybercrime official.

Based on the complaint of a victim, the Cybercrime police booked a case and nabbed them. They also were involved in similar case in Rachakonda and three cases across the state.