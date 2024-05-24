| Two Held For Smuggling 30 Kgs Of Spurious Cotton Seeds In Mancherial

Two held for smuggling 30 kgs of spurious cotton seeds in Mancherial

Task force Inspector Sanjay said that Errabothu Raju from Kotthapalli and Thirumalashetti Ramakrishna belonging to Punnuru in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh were apprehended for possessing the seeds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:26 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Sleuths of a task force team arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling banned spurious cotton seeds at Kotthapalli village in Thandur mandal on Friday. Thirty kilograms of the seeds were seized from their possession.

Task force Inspector Sanjay said that Errabothu Raju from Kotthapalli and Thirumalashetti Ramakrishna belonging to Punnuru in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh were apprehended for possessing the seeds, following a tip. They were handed over to Thandur police for further action.

Police warned of stringent action against those who trade the seeds and cheat the gullible farmers. They urged the farmers not to buy the seeds and get duped.