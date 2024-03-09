Two held with ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police intercepted a car near an eatery in Ajiwali village on the Shendung-Palaspe road on Friday, senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said.

By PTI Published Date - 9 March 2024, 05:55 PM

Thane: Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of more than 34 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Following a search, the team recovered 34.4 kg of ganja from the vehicle, he said. The two occupants of the car were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. Investigations are underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from, he added.