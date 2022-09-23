| Two Including One African National Caught With Drugs In Hyderbad

Published Date - 09:58 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Two persons, including an African national, were caught allegedly for possession of psychotropic substance by a team consisting of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing and local police in Langar Houz police on Friday. Officials seized 17 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine), Rs.3, 000 in cash and 3 mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.2 lakh.

The arrested persons are Anthony Boateng Amihere alias Masawe (50), from Bengaluru and native of Ghana, D.Sumanth (30), from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Anthony Masawe, who has been illegally overstaying in India often peddled drugs to Hyderabad and sold them to Veera Shivaji Reddy and D.Sumanth among others. They further sold them to customers on a higher rate and made easy money.

“We have identified six consumers who are in contact with the drug peddler and procuring drugs from him. Efforts are on to identify others,” said G.Chakravarthy, DCP, H-NEW.

The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to the Langar Houz police for further action.