Two kanwariyas were electrocuted here when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead.

By PTI
Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 31 July 23
Two kanwariyas electrocuted in UP

Deoria: Two kanwariyas were electrocuted here when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Vinobapuri village late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Gupta (19) and Deepak Rajbhar (18). Two others were injured in the incident and admitted to hospital, police added.

