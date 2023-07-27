Goldsmith electrocuted in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hanamkonda: A 39-year-old man, Ootla Vidyasagar, was electrocuted in the Amrita Talkies area of Hanamkonda on Thursday morning when he was on his way to purchase milk.

According to eyewitnesses, strong winds last night caused a low-tension (LT) power cable to snap, with Vidyasagar accidentally coming into contact with the live wire while walking along the road.

He is survived by his wife and 7-year-old daughter.

Suroju Ramesh Babu, president of ‘Swarnakara Sangam,’ a local association of goldsmiths, has demanded that the Electricity Department and the State government provide appropriate compensation to the bereaved family.