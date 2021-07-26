Two killed after scooter crashes into truck near Hyderabad

Police said the victims identified as Masthan (35) and Chandraiah (57), were proceeding from Hayathnagar towards Abdullapurmet when the mishap occurred.

Hyderabad: Two persons died after the scooter they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck on the national highway at Abdullapurmet late on Sunday.

Police said the victims identified as Masthan (35) and Chandraiah (57), who earned their living by selling herbs on the roadside, were proceeding from Hayathnagar towards Abdullapurmet when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near Laxmareddypalem, Masthan who was driving missed to notice the truck and crashed into it.

The Abdullapurmet police are investigating.

