| Two Killed Five Injured As Truck Rams Car In Sangareddy

Two killed, five injured as truck rams car in Sangareddy

All the victims were residents of Bidar town in Karnataka. They were yet to be identified

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 July 2024, 10:23 AM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, two persons, including a woman died, and five others were injured as a truck rammed a car at Huselli in Nyalkal mandal on Monday morning.

All the victims were residents of Bidar town in Karnataka. They were yet to be identified. The injured were rushed to the area hospital in Zaheerabad for treatment.