Two killed in accident at Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, two persons died and two others injured when two motorcycles collided with each other in Vanasthalipuram on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm, when Ramavath Raju (28) and his friend E.Sandeep Reddy (29), were proceeding from Ibrahimpatnam towards LB Nagar on a scooter driven by Sandeep Reddy.

Police said when the duo reached near Gurranguda ‘X’ Roads, Sandeep, who was driving the scooter negligently in the wrong route crashed into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

“Raju and Mohd. Rizwan, the driver of the other motorcycle died on the spot,” police said, adding that two others Khaled and Uzale riding on Rizwan’s bike suffered injuries.

Based on a complaint from Raju’s brother Ramesh, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .