Two killed in separate incidents in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Kothagudem: Two persons died in different incidents in the district on Sunday.

In an incident at Papakollu in Julurpad mandal, a 25-year-old youth, B Varaprasad drowned when he accidentally fell in Kuchikunta tank while fishing in the tank.

In another incident at Polavaram village of Burgampahad mandal a youth, V Ramesh (28) was electrocuted while switching on an irrigation pump set in his family’s agriculture field, police said.

