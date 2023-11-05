Two killed, three injured in road accident in Sangareddy

The victims were Mohammad Luman (20) and Sayyad Majid (21). The injured were yet to be identified. They were rushed to the Area Hospital Patancheru. The two bodies were shifted to the mortuary at the same Hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 AM, Sun - 5 November 23

Sangareddy: Two persons died while three others were seriously injured after a car turned turtle while overtaking another vehicle on the Outer Ring Road near Muthangi Toll-plaza under Patancheru Police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims were Mohammad Luman (20) and Sayyad Majid (21). The injured were yet to be identified. They were rushed to the Area Hospital Patancheru. The two bodies were shifted to the mortuary at the same Hospital. The Patancheru Police have registered a case. The inquiry is on.