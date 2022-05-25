| Two Labourers Buried Alive Under Heap Of Sand In Medak

Two labourers buried alive under heap of sand in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Medak: Two persons were buried alive when a heap of sand caved in on them in Dubbalamaku Stream near Gundlpally village of Shivvampet Mandal on Wednesday.

The victims were Ashok (32) and Mahesh (20) of Gundlapally village.

The two workers were loading the sand into the vehicle when the incident happened. The death was instant for them. The bodies were retried from the heap of the sand.

The Shivvampet Police have registered a case.

The investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .