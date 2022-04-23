Two Libraries set up by Sarvodaya inaugurated in Sangareddy

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

SP M Ramana Kumar, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha are inaugurating Library at Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College for Girls at Kasargutty in Sangareddy District on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Two Libraries set up by Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) have been inaugurated in Tribal Welfare Residnetial College Karasgutty and Manda Parishad School Kasaratgutty on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, and Founder of SGSF Dr Sudhakar Nayak have inaugurated the two libraies on Saturday evening. Doctor couple Dr Ajesh Raj and Dr Sumina Reddy, who donated Rs 1.25 lakh for MPPS Kasargutty have also participated in the programme. The officers and elected representatives had a long interaction with girls students of the Tribal Welfare Girl”s Junior College

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha has suggested the students not to spend time on mobile phones and Internet if they really want to achieve something big in the life. He has further asked them to spend most of the time on book reading and playing physical games. Suggesting the teachers to guide the students to aim for big, Rajaharshi Sha said a commutted effort is very much important to achieve what you want in the life. Underling the importance of reading news papers, the Young IAS officer said he will always be there to guide the students who were aiming to crack the competitive examinations such as cilvl services.

SP Ramana Kumar has inaugurated mini sports academy at MPPS Kasargutty School. IRS Officer Tavindra Hattali and others were present.

