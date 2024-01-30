‘Two liver extra’ meme fame Kumari aunty asked to shut shop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: It’s unlikely that you haven’t seen Kumari aunty’s popular videos if you have been active on social media in the recent times. In Madhapur’s bustling ITC Kohenur street, her roadside food stand feeds hundreds of people, including IT workers.

Kumari aunty became meme material for “overcharging” her customers, with bills amounting to Rs 1000. On the other hand, several people even praised Sai Kumari for serving yummy non-vegetarian curries and rice. She became an overnight sensation on social media.

Call it a downside of fame, her shop was shut down by traffic police on Tuesday as it has been causing traffic congestion in the lane. Kumari aunty has been asked to relocate with the help of GHMC officials. However, as per reports, the neighboring shops in the lane have not been asked to close.