Banjara Hills police arrest individual for deceptive tactics after car collision at religious site

The man Srikanth E, a resident of Madhapur had gone to a pub on Monday night and consumed liquor along with his friends.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 02:55 PM

The man Srikanth E, a resident of Madhapur had gone to a pub on Monday night and consumed liquor along with his friends.

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a person who rammed his car into a religious place and tried to con the police by sending his driver to own the accident.

The man Srikanth E, a resident of Madhapur had gone to a pub on Monday night and consumed liquor along with his friends. After the party, Srikanth started in a BMW Car and dropped his friend at Punjagutta. While passing through the Banjara Hills Road No 3 stretch he rammed his car into the wall of religious place and escaped.

While the police were making efforts to trace the driver one person Nagarjuna came to the police station and told the police that he was driving the car and caused the accident.

An hour later Srikanth turned up at the police station and started interacting with Nagarjuna. When police questionned about an injury on his hand Srikanth could not give a satisfactory reply leading to suspicion.

The police checked the closed circuit cameras in the vicinity of the accident spot and found that Srikanth was driving the car and Nagarjuna was no where around when the incident happened.

The police questionned Srikanth thoroughly and he admitted that he asked Nagarjuna to own the accident and he would take care of all legal expenses.

The police registered a case against Srikanth under different Sections of IPC. He was arrested.