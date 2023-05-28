| Two Members Of Security Forces Killed In Suicide Blast In Northwest Pakistan

The convoy was travelling to South Waziristan when the bomber attacked them in Chahkan area of Dera Ismail Khan district

By PTI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Peshawar: Two members of Pakistan’s security forces were killed and 19 others injured on Saturday when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted their convoy in the restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, an official said.

The convoy was travelling to South Waziristan when the bomber attacked them in Chahkan area of Dera Ismail Khan district, BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) in-charge Inayayatullah Tiger said.

Two security personnel were killed and 19 others were injured. Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition, officials said.

The injured were transferred to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, they said.

The entire area has been cordoned off and law-enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. On Wednesday, two soldiers were among four people, when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden car targeted a security checkpoint in the Datta Khel Bazar in north Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Saturday’s attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.