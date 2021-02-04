Two men found dead near Medaram in Mulugu district

The police suspected that the age of the deceased was 30 years and 50 years respectively. It is also suspected that they died of consuming pesticide about three days ago. The police found a pesticide bottle near the bodies.

Published: 3:11 pm

Mulugu: Two unidentified men were found dead on the outskirts of Kothuru village near Medaram under SS Tadwai police station limits on Wednesday, said Sub-Inspector Ch Venkateshwar Rao in a press note here on Thursday.

The police suspected that the age of the deceased was 30 years and 50 years respectively. It is also suspected that they died of consuming pesticide about three days ago. The police found a pesticide bottle near the bodies. “We have also found some pills related to heart disease in a cover, and marks of saline injection on the body of one of them,” he said and added that people can contact the police at 9440795249 or 9440700575, if anyone had details about the deceased.

