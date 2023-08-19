Two more mandals formed in Adilabad

As per the order, Bhoraj mandal was formed with 28 villages. It was once a part of Jainath mandal. Similarly, Sonala mandal was created with 14 villages. It was a part of Boath mandal. While Bhoraj mandal is situated in Adilabad Assembly constituency, Sonala is in Boath segment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:48 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Adilabad: Two more new mandals were carved out of the district in order to simplify administration. An order to this effect was issued by the State government on Saturday.

The number of mandals in Adilabad district reached 20. The existing mandals are Adilabad Urban, Adilabad Rural, Mavala, Gudi Hathnoor, BazarHathnoor, Bhela, Boath, Jainath, Tamshi, Bheempur, Talamadugu, Sirikonda, Neradigonda, Ichoda, Utnoor, Gadiguda, Narnoor and Indervelli.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to carve out Sonala mandal from Boath while addressing a poll rally in 2018. A committee was formed to achieve mandal status to the village. Local public representatives brought this demand to the notice of the Chief Minister when he was addressing a gathering in Asifabad on June 30.