Warangal: 15,926 applications for 294 liquor shops in erstwhile district

The last date for submitting applications was Saturday, and the Excise department continued to accept applications till late at night.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Warangal: A total of 15,926 applications were received for A4 retail liquor outlets for a two-year period, from 2023 to 2025 in the erstwhile Warangal district.

The last date for submitting applications was Saturday, and the Excise department continued to accept applications till late at night. A total of 294 liquor shops are being auctioned in the erstwhile district, and the government has received around Rs.319 crore from the applications.

The highest number of applications, 182, were filed for a shop in Kazipet Circle in Hanamkonda district. This was followed by 152 applications for a shop in Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda district, 136 for a shop on Hunter Road, and 134 for a shop in Raghunathapalli in Jangaon district.

District-wise data: Warangal district received 2938 applications for 63 shops, Hanamakonda district received 5858 applications for 65 shops, Jangaon district received 2491 applications for 47 shops, Mahabubabad district received 2571 applications for 59 shops, and Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts (combined) received 2068 applications for 60 shops.

“We have received 5858 applications for 65 shops. The draw of lots for selecting licensee will be conducted at the Ambedkar Bhavan in the city for the shops in Hanamkonda district on August 21,” said District Prohibition and Excise Officer (DPEO) K Chandra Shekar told ‘Telangana Today’.

It is interesting to note that a large number of women also applied for liquor shops this time. In Warangal district, 153 women applied for liquor shops, while in Hanumakonda district, 288 women applied.