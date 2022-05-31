| Two More Youths From Erstwhile Karimnagar Selected For Civils

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Karimnagar: Besides veterinary doctor G Sharath Naik, two more youths from the erstwhile Karimnagar district got ranks in UPSC results announced on Monday.

While Vidhyamari Sridhar secured 336th rank, Pujari Sravan Kumar got 521st rank.

An engineering graduate, Sridhar got the rank in his seventh attempt. Sridhar, who has been preparing for Civils since 2015, cleared mains in 2020 and got 336th rank by clearing both mains and interview in 2021.

Sridhar, who completed schooling in Vindhyavalli high school in Karimnagar, pursued intermediate in Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad. After completing Mechanical Engineering in Matrusri Engineering College, Hyderabad, he worked for two years in L and T Company in Chennai.

His father, Ramgopal is working as a constable in Karimnagar one town police station. Natives of Mallapur, Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district, the family is settled in Karimangar.

Another youth, Pujari Sravan Kumar secured the rank in the third attempt. A native of NTPC of Ramagundam mandl, Peddapalli district, Sravan Kumar had started Civils preparation after completion of Electrical Engineering course in 2017. Presently, he is working as an electrical engineer in a company in Orissa.

His father, Ragavendra Rao is working as ASI in NTPC CISF fire wing.

