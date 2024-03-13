Two people arrested with ganja in Hyderabad

13 March 2024

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Medchal) seized two kilograms of ganja from two persons at Bachupally on Tuesday night.

The men Srinivas and Upvas Kumar, had reportedly brought the contraband from AP and were looking for customers to sell when the SOT team caught them.

The two people had come to the city in a private travels bus to avoid getting caught.

The two persons along with property handed over to Bachupally police station for further action.