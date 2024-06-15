Two people nabbed with unaccounted jewelry worth 2 cr in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team along with Chilkalguda police caught two persons who were carrying unaccounted gold and silver items. Property worth Rs. 2 crores, was seized from them.

A businessman B Purnachander (49) along with his driver Syed Baba Shareef (25), was carrying gold and diamond ornaments weighing 2.5 kg and silver articles worth Rs. 1 kg in the car.

On information, the Task Force police intercepted the vehicle at Mettuguda and on checking found the gold and silver ornaments in the car.

Purnachander Rao claimed the property belongs to him but he failed to produce any valid documents for carrying such a huge quantity of gold ornaments. Consequently, all the ornaments were seized and are being handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action, DCP Task Force, M S. S. Rashmi Perumal said.