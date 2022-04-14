Two persons arrested for cricket betting in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force caught two persons on charges of betting online on the IPL cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

Police also seized Rs.77,000 from Mohit Agarwal (32), a businessman and punter from Gyan Colony in Nampally, and Mahender Kumar Soni (41), an automobile spare parts trader and cricket bookie from Ram Koti.

According to the police, Agarwal, who incurred losses in his hotel business, procured two online cricket betting apps from Mahender Kumar and started placing bets. Mahender Kumar had procured the apps from one Suresh, the main organiser, who is absconding now.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Narayanguda police for further action.

