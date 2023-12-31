Two persons arrested for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

The Osmania University police seized 2.6 kg of ganja from two arrested persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons who were possessing ganja were arrested by the Osmania University police in coordination with the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) team on Sunday. The police seized 2.6 kg of ganja from them.

The arrested persons are K Sai Naveen alias Kulfi (27), Chatla Vamshi (19), both natives of Suryapet came to the city along with the contraband and planned to sell the ganja to people when they were caught, said DCP (east) Sunil Dutt.

Both were previously also arrested for ganja peddling by police and excise officials.