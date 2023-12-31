Drug peddlers caught by Hyderabad police on Sunday with cocaine, MDMA

Two drug peddlers were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday for possessing and selling drugs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday for possessing and selling drugs. The police seized 2 gm of cocaine, 100 grams of MDMA and 11 grams of brown sugar from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team led by Khaleel Pasha caught S Leela Naveen Sai (25) and B Veera Sai Teja (25), both natives of Andhra Pradesh at Jubilee Hills on Sunday, with drugs.

“Naveen Sai was procuring the drugs from a person in New Delhi and supplying it to customers in the city with the help of Sai Teja,” said Khaleel Pasha.

The duo was handed over to Jubilee Hills police station for further action.