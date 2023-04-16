Teenager drowns in well in Mancherial

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a well dug in a stream while he was swimming in it at Thapalapur village
Mancherial: A 14-year-old boy drowned in a well dug in a stream while he was swimming in it at Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal on Sunday.
Jannaram Additional Sub-Inspector Thanaji Naik said Mutike Mourya Teja, the son of Gopal and Mamatha from Thapalapur, drowned when he along with his friends went for swimming in the well dug in a stream for irrigating agriculture fields.
Though Teja was unfamiliar with swimming, he tried to swim in the well for fun.