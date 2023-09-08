Two persons injured in fire after gas leak in Mumbai’s Bandra

| Two Persons Injured In Fire After Gas Leak In Mumbais Bandra

The leak and subsequent blaze took place at 5pm in Gandhi Nagar in Kherwadi area of the suburb, official said

By PTI Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Mumbai: Two persons were seriously injured after a fire broke out following a gas leak in a chawl in Bandra on Friday, an official said.

The leak and subsequent blaze took place at 5pm in Gandhi Nagar in Kherwadi area of the suburb, he said.

“The two injured persons have been admitted in Kasturba Hospital. Details of their health condition is awaited. The blaze was put out by the fire brigade after two-and-half hours,” the official informed.