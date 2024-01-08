Two persons killed in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday, when the duo was travelling on a motorcycle to Yacharam when a car rammed into them near J B Venture on Sagar Road Ibrahimpatnam.
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident involving a car and a bike at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Sunday night. The victims were S Shiva Kumar (31) of Yacharam and Sk Raheem (45) of Chintapala.
The accident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday, when the duo was travelling on a motorcycle to Yacharam when a car rammed into them near J B Venture on Sagar Road Ibrahimpatnam.
“Shiva Kumar died on the spot while Raheem was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The car driver Mohd Junaid, a resident of Dilsukhnagar was driving vehicle in a rash manner leading to the incident,” said Ibrahimpatnam sub inspector, K Madhu.
A case is registered and investigation going on. Junaid was admitted to a hospital as he also suffered injuries in the accident.