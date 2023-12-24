Poultry farm manager electrocuted at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A poultry farm manager died due to electrocution at his farm in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday night.

The victim, Gundla Balakrishan (45), a resident of Polkampally village, Ibrahimpatnam, was working at the poultry farm when he got electrocuted.

On noticing him lying on the ground the other workers rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

A case is registered by Ibrahimpatnam police and investigation on.