Two persons killed in different accidents

In both incidents, the drivers tried to avoid hitting dog.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident at Mailardevpally on Sunday night. The victim Syed Omer Nehal, along with his relatives Rahman Mujeeb, Raheemuddin, Soheb, was returning home at around 1 am on Sunday after attending a function at Shamshabad around 1 am.

“On reaching Katedan, a stray dog came in front of the car and Mujeeb in his bid to avoid hitting the dog applied brakes and the car overturned and Omer sustained head injuries leading to his dead,” said Mailardevpally, sub inspector Nayeem Hussain.

Also Read Tribal woman attacked by stray dog in Asifabad

A case is registered. In another related incident at Pahadishareef, a man died after his scooter skidded on the road when he tried to avoid a stray dog at Pahadishareef road.

K Deepak Kumar (29), a resident of Mamidpally village was going on a scooter from Mamidpally to Uppuguda. “On reaching Al Adroos School, a dog came in front of his scooter and Deepak applied sudden brake. His vehicle skidded on the road and he died. A case is registered.