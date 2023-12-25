Tribal woman attacked by stray dog in Asifabad

Some farmers who were moving on the road alerted her family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tribal woman sustained minor injuries when a stray dog attacked while she was heading to a farm at Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal on Monday.

Sadmeka Sukrubai had injuries on her hands when the dog mauled her. She was proceeding to a cotton field to pick cotton balls at the time of the mishap.

She was initially admitted to a primary health centre in Bejjur and was then shifted to a hospital in Kagaznagar for better treatment.