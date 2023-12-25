Tribal woman attacked by stray dog in Asifabad

Some farmers who were moving on the road alerted her family members.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tribal woman sustained minor injuries when a stray dog attacked while she was heading to a farm at Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal on Monday.
Sadmeka Sukrubai had injuries on her hands when the dog mauled her. She was proceeding to a cotton field to pick cotton balls at the time of the mishap.
Some farmers who were moving on the road alerted her family members.
She was initially admitted to a primary health centre in Bejjur and was then shifted to a hospital in Kagaznagar for better treatment.