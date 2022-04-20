Two persons killed in road accident in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:05 AM, Wed - 20 April 22

Suryapet: Two persons died in a road accident at Thimmapuram of Jajireddygudem mandal in the district. The road accident took place when two lorries coming in opposite direction collided with each other.

Two persons, who were travelling in the lorries, died on the spot in the incident. More details about the incident are yet to be known. In another incident, Sunil Shetti, a migrant labor from Bihar, was electrocuted at Athmakur(M) in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .