Two persons washed away in floods in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 10:17 PM

Cheppala Pavan (22), a bill collector (Karobar) and a fisherman Goskula Kumar (45) went missing in two different incidents.

Peddapalli: Two persons. including a government employee, were washed away in flood water in different incidents in Kalvasrirampur mandal on Sunday.

A resident of Kalvasrirampur, Cheppala Pavan (22), a bill collector (Karobar) in Mirzampet village, met with an accident while returning to home after work. While crossing Nakkavagu near Kothapalli on his bike, Pavan slipped and fell into the water.

Local people tried to rescue him but he was washed away. Police have launched a search operation for Pavan.

In another incident, a fisherman Goskula Kumar (45) went missing in the Kunaram tank. Kumar along with three others had entered the tank to arrange fishing nets.

Kumar was washed away in the flood waters. The other fishermen Kulavena Mogili, Sagarla Thirupathi and Chethi Narsaiah managed to come out of the tank.