Two property offenders arrested in Hyderabad

Two members of a gang of robbers who targeted people on pretext of buying iPhones were arrested by cops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang of robbers who targeted people on pretext of buying iPhones were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team along with the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Mohd Ikramuddin alias Ikram and Mohd Hassan, both residents of Golconda. One of their associate Rizwan is absconding.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teenage girl sexually assaulted by her classmates at Hayathnagar

According to the police, the suspects browsed Olx mobile app and searched for persons intending to sell expensive mobile phones. On pretext of buying the gadget, they would lure the seller to some place and snatch away the mobile phones from them. The gang was involved in two cases reported at Raidurgam and Golconda police station areas.

At Raidurgam, Ikram and Hassan lured a man who intended to sell ‘iPhone 13’ and called him to IKEA showroom and later after diverting his attention took away two mobile phones from him.

In another case at Banjara Hills, Ikram and Rizwan took a man to Banjara Hills to sell his iPhone in their car and after assaulting him threw him out of the car near Cancer Hospital KBR Park road and sped away, the police said.

On information, a police team caught them and recovered the property from them. Efforts are on to nab Rizwan who is absconding.