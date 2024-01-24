| Two Students From Asifabad Invited To Participate In Republic Day Parade

Both the students were invited to take part in the Republic parade for displaying outstanding performance in sports, said school principal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 06:29 PM

Anjali and Satyabhama (Left to right)

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two students from a tribal sports school-Asifabad were invited to participate in a parade of Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

The school principal Krishna Rao said that Athram Anjali and Thumram Satyabhama were invited to take part in the parade for displaying outstanding performance in sports.

He stated that the students from the school bagged the rare opportunity for the first time. While Anjali is an athlete, Satyabhama is a handball player.

Meanwhile, in-charge ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta, District Tribal Welfare Officer Rama Devi, Tribal Sports Officer Banda Meena Reddy and coach Vidyasagar congratulated the students for being invited to participate in the national level event.