Two teenagers killed in road accident in Jagtial

The incident occurred when the two-wheeler on which the two were traveling to their native village from Jagtial was hit by an unknown vehicle at around 11 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Two teenagers died in a road accident near Chelgal of Jagtial rural mandal on Wednesday night. They were Karthik (18) and Raviteja (17), residents of Thatipalli.

The incident occurred when the two-wheeler on which the two were traveling to their native village from Jagtial was hit by an unknown vehicle at around 11 pm.

While Karthik died on the spot, Raviteja breathed his last while being shifted to hospital. Knowing about the incident, Rural SI Sudhakar visited the spot and began investigation by registering a case.